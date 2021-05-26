Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 26, 2021
The Boys have been tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s flip-flopping antics, and he is now saying there is “no way to know” if the United States funded gain-of-function research. Portland police declare a riot on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, as fires are set, windows are smashed, and arrests are reported. George Floyd’s brother seems to think murdering black people is legal, and the NBA explains why LeBron James avoided discipline, even though Kristaps Porzingis was fined over a health violation. Senators bring out a banjo to promote the federal takeover of elections, and squatters take over a multimillion dollar home. A teacher whines about the school board following the CDC’s guidance, and liberal media attempts to cancel Chip and Joanna Gaines, again. John Cena is slammed for his apology to China over his remarks on Taiwan, and the press was more interested in protecting Hunter, than finding out the truth about COVID.