Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 26, 2022

Chris Glasgow
May 26, 2022 @ 2:24pm
MVC&R have the latest on the situation in Uvalde, Texas, and Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke interrupted a press conference on the shooting, in order to do some stumping for his campaign. Video from during the rampage at the elementary school has come out, and it shows frantic parents trying to get past the police barricade to help their children. The woman who wrote “How to Murder Your Husband” was convicted for murdering her husband, and Barack Obama wanted to be sure everyone remembered the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, as the country was still coming to grips with the tragedy in Texas. The Russia hoax player billed the Clinton campaign the same day he spoke with the FBI, and San Francisco schools are dropping “chief” from their job titles.

