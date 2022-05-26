Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 26, 2022
Chris Glasgow
May 26, 2022 @ 2:24pm
MVC&R have the latest on the situation in Uvalde, Texas, and Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke interrupted a press conference on the shooting, in order to do some stumping for his campaign. Video from during the rampage at the elementary school has come out, and it shows frantic parents trying to get past the police barricade to help their children. The woman who wrote “How to Murder Your Husband” was convicted for murdering her husband, and Barack Obama wanted to be sure everyone remembered the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, as the country was still coming to grips with the tragedy in Texas. The Russia hoax player billed the Clinton campaign the same day he spoke with the FBI, and San Francisco schools are dropping “chief” from their job titles.
Popular Posts
San Antonio business owner will be on Shark Tank on Friday
Extensive damage reported at New Braunfels High School when senior prank gets out of control
Former detention officer, Texas Mafia gang members indicted in Bexar County Jail drug smuggling scheme
Body of missing man found in Nueces County
Three arrested, deputy hurt in high speed chase in Northeast San Antonio
Recent Posts
Hey Everybody, There’s An”Exciting Young Gentleman” On The Radio!
30 mins ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 26, 2022
1 hour ago
UPDATE: Uvalde shooter unobstructed in school entry, no police on campus at time of shooting
2 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On