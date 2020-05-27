      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 27, 2020

Chris Glasgow
May 27, 2020 @ 2:24pm
The Boys are checking facts. (Not sure what for, but they’re checking them) Purdue President Mitch Daniels says failure to reopen would be “unscientific”, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says a second outbreak is not inevitable. An MSNBC reporter’s attempt to mask-shame literally blows up in his face, just as the Michigan governor’s plans for a boat outing. Not surprisingly, YouTube is actively assisting the Chinese government. Plus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany flattens another upstart.

