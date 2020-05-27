Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 27, 2020
The Boys are checking facts. (Not sure what for, but they’re checking them) Purdue President Mitch Daniels says failure to reopen would be “unscientific”, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says a second outbreak is not inevitable. An MSNBC reporter’s attempt to mask-shame literally blows up in his face, just as the Michigan governor’s plans for a boat outing. Not surprisingly, YouTube is actively assisting the Chinese government. Plus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany flattens another upstart.