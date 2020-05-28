Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 28, 2020
MVC&R take time to recognize jobless claims hitting the 41M mark, and US deaths are at 100K. Minneapolis burns, as protests over the death of George Floyd turned to riots, and looting. Fox Sports’ Jason Whitlock gives his take on the situation in Minnesota. A New Hampshire man was “cured” of coronavirus with a blood transfusion, while disputes over reopening churches reach the Supreme Court. Governor Andrew Cuomo is blaming nursing homes for the nursing home policy, and “fake crowd noise” is being considered for sporting events. Why did Brad Paisley refuse to play “Free Bird?”