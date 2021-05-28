Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 28, 2021
The Boys are not sitting on “unexamined” lab leak data, but they wonder why the intelligence community is. The government is about to have spent 10-trillion dollars, and no one is watching where the money goes. The press is enamored with President Joe Biden eating ice cream, and he says, “Every hospital bed in America will have an Alzheimer’s patient in it.” Just in time for Memorial Day, former President Trump reminds us of the gas prices he had given us, and a Beaverton teacher says not teaching critical race theory is the same as sexual abuse. An epidemiologist says it’s time to let kids get back to normal, and the NBA is cracking down on fan misbehavior. Bill Cosby was denied parole because he wouldn’t get sex offender treatment, and a university official apologizes for condemning attacks against Jews. Guards in a prison didn’t notice a prisoner dissecting another inmate, and many Americans are worried they forgot how to drive during the pandemic. Friday also means cinema news with Ryan Fujitani, and a Memorial Day Weekend Friday Five — Best Driving Songs Edition.