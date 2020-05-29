Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 29, 2020
The Boys welcome Friday and the weekend, after another night of protests in Minneapolis. A police building, and 170 businesses were destroyed. According to an MSNBC reporter, the scene was ‘mostly peaceful’, despite the fires burning in the background. A CNN crew was arrested, on live TV. Colin Kaepernick posts messages cheering violent rioting, while St. Paul Public Schools cancel their food service, due to the riots. Friday isn’t Friday, without the Friday Five — Picture or Photo Songs Edition.