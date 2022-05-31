      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 31, 2022

Chris Glasgow
May 31, 2022 @ 2:15pm
MVR
MVC&R hope everyone enjoyed their Memorial Day weekend, as we remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Operators were telling officers that there were children still alive in the school, and Canadian President Justin Trudeau says Canada is going to start banning guns. The border agent is speaking out about the Uvalde elementary school shooting, and President Joe Biden claims a 9mm bullet can blow the lungs out of the body. President Biden feels like he just can’t catch a break, while the new “Top Gun” set records for the Memorial Day weekend release. Adam Kinzinger believes it is time to start banning guns, and Lia Thomas says the important thing is that Lia is happy.

