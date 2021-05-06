Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 6, 2021
The Boys were considering summer camp, but the CDC director is defending the idea to mask up the kids. President Biden drowns in his own thoughts when talking about Republicans, while a Texas Democrat claims the Biden administration’s photos of an empty migrant facility are misleading. The Atlanta police officer that shot Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot is reinstated, and Governor DeSantis is giving Florida’s first responders $1000 bonuses. Governor Cuomo reopens baseball stadiums with segregated seating, and an Ohio lawmaker attends a virtual hearing while driving, the same day a distracted driving bill was introduced. Vice President Harris had something to say about Governor DeSantis, and the mayor of Washington D.C. is defending the banning of dancing. Caitlyn Jenner talked about the campaign while on with Sean Hannity, and Piers Morgan rips the “insufferable woke brats” over Disney’s consensual kiss controversy. The mortifying story about the White House press secretary and the new press secretary, and Melinda Gates reportedly rented a private island to avoid the media.