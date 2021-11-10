Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 10, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Nov 10, 2021 @ 2:22pm
MVC&R are not perplexed by the supply chain issue, just as most Americans are not, but President Biden was attempting to explain it, again. As we are finding out, the biggest kink in the supply chain is a shortage of truckers, and this Thanksgiving is already seeing a shortage of turkeys, cranberry sauce, and stuffing. The Santa Fe district attorney is saying there was no sabotage, in the case of Alec Baldwin killing a woman. The enforcement of the vaccine mandate is going to rely on spies, and Prince Harry is claiming he warned Twitter’s CEO about January 6th. The chief of Houston police met with rapper Travis Scott before his set, and advised him about the dangers with the unruly crowd. Chicago police canceled days off in preparation for peaceful protests, and the communist district attorney in San Francisco is now under recall threat.
