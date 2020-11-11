Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 11, 2020
MVC&R will not be doing any hand-counting, but they will be in Georgia, with their hand-recount efforts. The Trump Team’s legal argument in Pennsylvania has nothing to do with fraud, while the postal worker’s claims of voter fraud are being questioned. The Trump campaign is taking Michigan to court over irregularities, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he cried when Joe Biden was elected. A study finds one in five COVID patients winds up diagnosed with mental illness. Hanson is in trouble of not being woke enough, and an ex-US attorney calls the Andrew McCabe testimony, a “disaster.”