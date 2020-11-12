      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 12, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Nov 12, 2020 @ 2:16pm
The Boys are not planning any military action, that we know of, but Martha Raddatz questions if President Trump may be.Joe Biden’s ever-evolving stance on shutting down the country, while a Biden advisor claims we should lock down for 4-6 weeks. The rioters in Portland are not content with the election of Joe Biden, saying they want, “Death to America.” Elizabeth Warren credits the ‘most progressive economic’ platform ever for Biden’s win, and Ticketmaster will make you prove you are ‘Rona-free, when concerts get started up again. One suit claims 40k+ fraudulent ballots dumped in Detroit for Biden, and an Arizona judge denies request to seal evidence in Trump campaign fraud case. A study shows the postal service was not sabotaged by Trump, and the governor of Florida proposes a law that would make it easier to shoot looters.

Popular Posts
Attorneys claim Schertz police "violently arrested" teen after traffic violation
Texas students disciplined for wearing Confederate clothing at school
Black Lives Matter activist running for San Antonio City Council
Silver Alert in effect for missing Von Ormy woman
San Antonio Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit and run