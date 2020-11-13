Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 13, 2020
MVC&R are not big on betting, and President Trump advises betting against him, because he says he’s going to win. Kevin McCarthy says the 2020 election results were a ‘mandate against socialism,’ there’s a reason why certain Democrat strongholds went to Trump. Elon Musk explains that he took four COVID tests in one day, and two of them came back negative, but two of them came back positive. A Philadelphia police official says the protests resulted in, “A Sense of lawlessness,” while a CNN anchor compares Trump’s presidency, to the start of the Holocaust. Obama offers his thoughts and hopes for America, only to have Governor Kristi Noem explain their ridiculousness, and then have them brutalized by a conservative black man. Ryan Fujitani checks in for Friday, and The Friday Five — Zoo Animals Songs Edition.