Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 15, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Nov 15, 2021 @ 2:13pm
The Boys got their fill of dolphin hugging last week. Well, at least Scott did. Judge Bruce Schroeder dropped the weapons charge against Kyle Rittenhouse, and the Wisconsin National Guard was activated ahead of Rittenhouse’s verdict. According to an ABC poll, the midterms are going to be really bad for democrats, and Winsome Sears is ready to let the wounds of the past heal. It wouldn’t be too hard to guess what happened after the Los Angeles school board defunded its police, and Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is officially running for governor in Texas. Disgraced Andrew Cuomo is looking to run for attorney general of New York, and CNN commentators fume after a CNN report of dysfunction in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office. A woman made out with a guy, and his stubble gave her a staph infection, while two-thirds of us won’t answer calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.
Popular Posts
Is China preparing for a war against America?
74-year-old sentenced after embezzling nearly $350K San Antonio dermatology practice
Portland’s Failed Leadership May Get Everyone Hurt
Biden’s gun control proposal won’t be enforceable without a national firearms registry
Veterans Day deals around San Antonio
Recent Posts
H-E-B Christmas tree arrives in San Antonio Tuesday morning
23 mins ago
Biden’s 3.5-hour summit with Xi focuses on “managing strategic risks”
2 hours ago
49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams
8 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On