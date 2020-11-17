Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 17, 2020
MVC&R are not finding any ballots, but they’re finding more in Georgia, most of which for President Trump. Joe Biden wants you to give thanks in groups no larger than 10, and several lawmakers have some interesting excuse for breaking COVID restrictions. Black Lives Matter doesn’t want Joe Biden to forget that they helped him win Wisconsin. Georgia Senatorial candidate Warnock avoids answering a question about Fidel Castro, and The Boys have audio of Reverend Warnock introducing Castro at an event. It seems dog owners are more likely to get COVID, but you can pay for your test with airline miles. A Democrat yells at a Republican for not wearing a mask, and 42% of people have had a “Career Lightbulb” moment during the pandemic.