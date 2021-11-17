Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 17, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Nov 17, 2021 @ 2:11pm
The Boys don’t have much advice for Kyle Rittenhouse on Day 2 of jury deliberations, but Nicholas Sandmann penned an op-ed about Rittenhouse, “You don’t have to face it alone.” FBI counterterrorism officials set up a special “threat tag” to track down school board threats, and President Joe Biden is now lying about his wife being in their burning house. Democrats give away the game with COVID and climate change, while Axios believes Americans are bracing for protests about self-defense. Democrats are going to double down on critical race theory, and the theory of black obesity due to racism. The inspector general will not be investigating the “horse whipping” on the border, and “diversity training” for news reporters calls to not be objective. Drug overdose deaths in the United States have topped 100K for the first time, and a professor is grading students on their wokeness.
