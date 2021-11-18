      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 18, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Nov 18, 2021 @ 2:12pm
MVC&R have had plenty to criticize the media on, and Judge Bruce Schroeder let them know he was not a fan of how they covered the case in his courtroom. Ten heinous lies about Kyle Rittenhouse are debunked, and Vice President Kamala Harris reacts to her terrible polling. President Joe Biden was wandering, and a republican went absolutely scorched Earth on The Squad, and Eric Swallwell. The professor who defended “minor attracted persons” has been placed on leave, and the White House explains away disapproval of Vice President Harris, blaming it on sexism. A new bill in New York would limit prosecutors’ ability to use rap lyrics against the rapper in court, and Politico is saying state department employees were “broken” by the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

