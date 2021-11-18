Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 18, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Nov 18, 2021 @ 2:12pm
MVC&R have had plenty to criticize the media on, and Judge Bruce Schroeder let them know he was not a fan of how they covered the case in his courtroom. Ten heinous lies about Kyle Rittenhouse are debunked, and Vice President Kamala Harris reacts to her terrible polling. President Joe Biden was wandering, and a republican went absolutely scorched Earth on The Squad, and Eric Swallwell. The professor who defended “minor attracted persons” has been placed on leave, and the White House explains away disapproval of Vice President Harris, blaming it on sexism. A new bill in New York would limit prosecutors’ ability to use rap lyrics against the rapper in court, and Politico is saying state department employees were “broken” by the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.
Popular Posts
Portland’s Failed Leadership May Get Everyone Hurt
Scott Robbins fulfills dream of hugging a dolphin
Man who traveled to space on Blue Origin flight dies in plane crash
The Rittenhouse Prosecutor Is Full Of It
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears' conservatorship
Recent Posts
Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict
3 hours ago
Report: Texas still at risk of winter power blackouts
3 hours ago
Share your opinions on how San Antonio should spend ARPA funds in new survey
3 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On