Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 19, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Nov 19, 2021 @ 2:45pm
The Boys were watching as House democrats passed the massive tax cut for the rich, and Kenosha schools will be closed for the rest of the week due to the Rittenhouse trial. Dr. Anthony Fauci is trying to convince everyone that “gain-of-function” is a meaningless term, and the Gorilla Glue girl is releasing a song about her ordeal called, “Ma Hair.” Women’s tennis has bigger clackers than the NBA and Disney combined, and Thanksgiving will cost $5.33/person, which is up 14% from last year. NBC mentioned the fact that a reporter was busted for tailing the Rittenhouse jury bus, and a Senator points out that a Biden nominee is a communist. Luke Bryan won $60K playing six minutes of Blackjack, and Dr. Fauci says his mask wearing is dependent on who might see him without a mask.

