Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 2, 2020
MVC&R are bracing for Election Day Eve, and they’re fairly sure they weren’t tailing the Biden/Harris bus, in Texas. Senator Kamala Harris makes a new video promotion ‘equity’, then gets ripped for going ‘woke Marxist’ hours before Election Day. People are training for Dream Tourism in order to help cope with the pandemic. A peaceful protester in New York City shouts in a police officer’s face, telling him she hopes his kids get raped and killed. A Pittsburgh newspaper endorses President Trump, which is the paper’s first Republican endorsement in almost 50 years. More riots in Washington state, after another police shooting, but there’s a twist in this story. The FBI is investigating the Trump Train, in Texas, and Lori Loughlin will be spending Christmas in jail.