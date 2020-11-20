Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 20, 2020
The Boys have not seen the evidence to back the Trump Campaign’s claims of voter fraud, and neither has Tucker Carlson. After repeated requests from Tucker, Sidney Powell told him to conduct his own investigation. Apple is paying millions because they design phones to fail, and Joe Biden’s plans seem to have many lengthy pauses worked into them. Martha McCallum takes on the Teachers Union, and mayor Ted Wheeler says police officers are wrong to think he doesn’t support them. Chuck Todd seems to believe America is on the decline, and according to the CDC Director, school is one of the safest places kids can be. A man is crediting Alex Trebek with saving his life, and a California democrat wants to ‘deprogram’ conservatives. Ryan Fujitani checks in with what we should be watching, and The Friday Five — Thank Songs Edition.