Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 22, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Nov 22, 2021 @ 6:34pm
MVC&R are keeping an eye on Waukesha, Wisconsin where 5 were killed after an SUV plowed through a holiday parade, and a possible suspect has been identified. The media has been having an absolute meltdown since the Rittenhouse verdict was announced, and armed black business owners are just waiting for looters to take their chances with their businesses. Chicago protesters were chanting in favor of communism, and Joy Reid believes, “People should be terrified.” Kyle Rittenhouse says he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, and Hunter Biden’s firm helped China get electric car mineral. Colin Kaepernick reacted to Kyle Rittenhouse, and e-sports are now more popular with boys than real sports. Back to back flash mob lootings in the San Francisco area are alarming experts, and Haitian kidnappers release 2 of the 17 hostages. Vice President Kamala Harris is saying more work needs to be done, and a law professor claims even white allies are victims of white supremacy.
Did Pfizer lie about the number of deaths in the vaccine trials?
The Rittenhouse Prosecutor Is Full Of It
Construction begins on third phase of Loop 1604 North Expansion Project
Your college student to be housed with those of the same “gender identity”
New Braunfels police searching for two robbery suspects
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 22, 2021
‘Annoyed’: Austria’s national lockdown dampens holiday mood
Michael Cohen ends prison term after Trump-related crimes
