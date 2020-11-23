Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 23, 2020
MVC&R have not rearranged their legal team, but President Trump’s campaign has, with Sidney Powell released over the weekend. Chris Christie calls Trump’s legal team a national embarrassment. Joe Biden gets rather testy with a reporter, and New York City is storing ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus victims’ bodies in freezer trucks. A federal judge tosses a Trump campaign lawsuit, and the governor of Oregon wants people to call the police on their neighbors, if they have six or more people over. The Holocaust Museum in Florida sparks outrage after adding a George Floyd exhibit, and Al Sharpton paid his family more than $80K through the National Action Network. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy is confronted at a restaurant for not wearing a mask, while the first In-N-Out Burger opened in Colorado, and had a 14 hour drive-thru line.