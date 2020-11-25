Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 25, 2020
MVC&R are not rambling about reopening the economy, but Joe Biden sure is. According to Barack Obama, Latinos supported President Trump, because they don’t like gay people. The Los Angeles Department of Health admits there is no scientific link, between outdoor dining, and the COVID-19 spike. A new study suggests the lockdowns were not worth it, and NPR says, maybe The Swamp does need to be drained. Alyssa Milano extends an olive branch to Trump supporters, after months and months of scathing rebukes. The White Critical Race Theory author got paid more than a black man, for the same work. Happy Thanksgiving from The Markley, Van Camp and Robins Show!