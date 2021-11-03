      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 3, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Nov 3, 2021 @ 2:16pm
The Boys have the results from the Virginia gubernatorial race, and due to the results, they are able to identify the media’s “Five Stages of Grief.” President Joe Biden was speaking incoherently about inflation, and it seems his teleprompter was inflated with gibberish. The Atlanta Braves are this year’s World Series champions, and Thanksgiving is going to suck this year. Minneapolis voted against dismantling the police department, and Ohio school districts are struggling amid the supply chain crisis. MSNBC’s Joy Reid melted down over Glenn Youngkin’s win in Virginia, and Republican John Luhan flipped the San Antonio-area’s seat in the Texas House. Greta Thunberg sang a not-so-pleasant tune at COP26, and Alec Baldwin posted a claim that the set of his movie was safe. Brian Laundrie was probably already dead when the police started searching for him, and gamers have spent one full day a week playing games, since the pandemic hit.

