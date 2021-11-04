Weather Alert
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 4, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Nov 4, 2021 @ 2:13pm
MVC&R still do not require listeners to be vaccinated, but OSHA has announced their deadline for workers to be vaccinated. President Joe Biden is calling for “breathing room” after the race in Virginia, and Bank of America issues a dire warning about where gas prices are likely headed. Virginia’s new lieutenant governor completely dismantled Joy Reid, and a top military officer stresses the need for fundamental change, otherwise China will beat us. President Biden denied a report about his plans to pay illegal immigrants $450K, and the lawyer for the “Rust” armorer believes “bad intentions” were behind the presence of live rounds on the set. The feds caught multiple convicted murderers, and child sex predators illegally entering the country this week. Staffers for Dr. Anthony Fauci who raised concerns over gain-of-function research were silenced, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks Virginia was lost because they weren’t socialist enough.
