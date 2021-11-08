      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 8, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Nov 8, 2021 @ 2:13pm
MVC&R were not yelling at reporters during press conferences this past weekend, but President Joe Biden was yelling when talking about his wavering position on payouts to illegals. The President’s complete lack of senility was apparent as he tried to explain the supply chain, and Camilla Parker Bowles could not stop talking about President Biden’s fart. The Biden administration secretly sent night flights of migrants to Florida, and AOC says it is “dangerous” to think the democrat party has a “woke problem”. Eight people were killed at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, and Aaron Rodgers doesn’t care what the right or left have to say about his vaccination status. A democrat governor has come out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate, and now Vin Diesel wants The Rock in the next “Fast & Furious” movie. Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of U.S. warships, and NASCAR condemns the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, and threatens to sue for use of the slogan with its trademarks.

