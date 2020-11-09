      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 9, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Nov 9, 2020 @ 2:40pm
MVC&R are keeping a close eye on the latest with election results. Van Jones cried because he was convinced that Joe Biden won. Pfizer says it has a vaccine that is 90% effective, but Andrew Cuomo says the timing of the vaccine is “bad news.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to think that white people need ‘Anti-Racist Training’, and Democrats need to embrace the far left, or they’ll lose. In Michigan, the Republican goes from loser to winner after fixing the “glitch,” and officials urge “confidence” in the system. Michelle Obama congratulates Joe Biden, by trashing Trump supporters, while an NBC pundit says Trump supporters are basically terrorists. Jake Tapper seems to think Republicans are acting like babies, and Don Lemon cried, too.

