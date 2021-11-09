      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 9, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Nov 9, 2021 @ 2:15pm
The Boys are worried they have been driving on racist roadways all along, but Mayor Pete says there is a plan to deconstruct these racist roads. The media certainly has been giving their talking points on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, despite the fact that the prosecution’s case has completely fallen apart. The Biden administration is telling businesses to implement vaccine mandates, regardless of a federal court’s ruling which halted mandates. Adam Kinzinger is showing he’s not at all obsessed with January 6th, as he explains why the GOP will pay for former President Donald Trump. The Raiders had to cut a player for flashing guns and threatening somebody, and a teenager was rescued because of a trick she learned on social media. The Vermont GOP will be holding a “Let’s Go Brandon” rally in the actual city of Brandon, and the 18 most regretted purchases that people made during the pandemic. Did Jeffrey Bezos threaten to kill Leonardo DiCaprio, and can your neighbors put up Christmas decorations yet?

Popular Posts
Hillary Clinton Should Get Ready For A Trip To The Slammer
Jack's Cold Weather Italian Soup recipe
Woman shot during attempted car jacking at Alamo Quarry Market on San Antonio's North side
Trey says We the People won last night!
More than 600 jobs available at Seguin and New Braunfels joint job fair next week
Connect With Us Listen To Us On