Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | November 9, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Nov 9, 2021 @ 2:15pm
The Boys are worried they have been driving on racist roadways all along, but Mayor Pete says there is a plan to deconstruct these racist roads. The media certainly has been giving their talking points on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, despite the fact that the prosecution’s case has completely fallen apart. The Biden administration is telling businesses to implement vaccine mandates, regardless of a federal court’s ruling which halted mandates. Adam Kinzinger is showing he’s not at all obsessed with January 6th, as he explains why the GOP will pay for former President Donald Trump. The Raiders had to cut a player for flashing guns and threatening somebody, and a teenager was rescued because of a trick she learned on social media. The Vermont GOP will be holding a “Let’s Go Brandon” rally in the actual city of Brandon, and the 18 most regretted purchases that people made during the pandemic. Did Jeffrey Bezos threaten to kill Leonardo DiCaprio, and can your neighbors put up Christmas decorations yet?
Popular Posts
Hillary Clinton Should Get Ready For A Trip To The Slammer
Jack's Cold Weather Italian Soup recipe
Woman shot during attempted car jacking at Alamo Quarry Market on San Antonio's North side
Trey says We the People won last night!
More than 600 jobs available at Seguin and New Braunfels joint job fair next week
Recent Posts
Is China preparing for a war against America?
7 hours ago
Biden’s gun control proposal won’t be enforceable without a national firearms registry
7 hours ago
This Women Needed A Gun…
7 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On