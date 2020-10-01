      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 1, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Oct 1, 2020 @ 2:36pm
MVC&R are not white supremacists, and neither is President Trump. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slams the door on that notion, once again. Chris Wallace tells The New York Times he’s sad, and the debate was, “A terrible missed opportunity.” Senator Ted Cruz absolutely destroys Chris Cuomo on his own show, the failing NYT is ‘re-reporting’ a Pulitzer-Nominated piece, because it was fake news. The rest of the world calls that a retraction. An arrest is made in the ambush of Los Angeles County deputies, and a former FBI official says Congress should decide the President, or something.

