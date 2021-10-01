Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 1, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Oct 1, 2021 @ 2:13pm
MVC&R believe parents are the primary stakeholders in public schools, but the Education Secretary disagrees. The Secretary believes parents getting involved in schools are just mad that Trump lost the election, and the DHS announced new guidelines in regards to arrests of illegals based on their status. More than 180 Minnesota health care workers file a lawsuit against vaccine mandates, and an insecure man-baby is mad that Krysten Sinema is getting so much attention. LinkedIn is censoring Americans to help China, and Morgan Wallen is officially banned from attending the CMAs. Teachers in New York file an emergency plea to stop the vaccine mandate, and a UCLA professor is suspended and labeled a racist, because he refused to grade black students more leniently. Soldiers filed a lawsuit against the vaccine mandate, seeking exemption for “natural immunity.” Ryan Fujitani has the latest scoop in the cinema world, and the three celebrate the great throuples with The Friday Five — Greatest Trios.
Popular Posts
Whataburger adds 4 limited time items to its menu
WATCH: Massive fireball traveling 32,000 mph caught on video
Man stabs coworker at San Antonio business
Trey Ware, aka Alfred Zuzubrewski, with an important message
San Antonio man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Recent Posts
San Antonio TikToker dies in fiery crash in South Texas
7 hours ago
Jack and Bugsy celebrate #NationalBlackDogDay
8 hours ago
Man arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault of jogger in Brackenridge Park
9 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On