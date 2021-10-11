Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 11, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Oct 11, 2021 @ 2:15pm
M&R are celebrating Scott’s birthday, also known as Columbus Day. Dana Bash interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci, to find out the latest with permission to celebrate Halloween, and other holidays. SW Airlines canceled more than 1K flights over the weekend, blaming the weather despite a lack of reports of inclimate weather. British Airways instructs pilots and cabin crew to refrain from addressing passengers as “ladies and gentlemen,” in an effort to recognise “diversity and inclusion.” The Metropolitan Police will be taking “no further action” in the investigation of Prince Andrew, so the issue turned out to be no sweat for the Prince. President Biden was caught off guard with a question about Hunter, but a reporter hurriedly covered by asking about the President’s allergies.Governor Gavin Newsom signed several new laws over the weekend, including legislation with gas-powered equipment, and feminine products in men’s rooms. Vice President Kamala Harris gave some space age McGurkin, when talking to some kids about space exploration, and looking at the Moon.
Popular Posts
Operation Washout: 66 San Antonio gang members, violent fugitives arrested
A Day Without Facebook is Like .....
Texas National Guard, State Troopers deployed to border to assist with immigrant crisis
Lockdown lifted on Converse area schools, dove hunting suspected source of gunshots
3 men arrested after Leon Valley shooting turns into standoff
Recent Posts
SAPD: 3 people shot after argument at Southeast side apartment
5 hours ago
Gov. Abbott bans all vaccine mandates in Texas
5 hours ago
Biden’s “Build Back Better” Meant Keeping The Unemployed At Home
6 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On