Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 12, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Oct 13, 2021 @ 8:32am
The Boys are monitoring the vaccine mandates, as a pilot rebuffed President Joe Biden’s mandate amid the Southwest Airlines turmoil. A Virginia school district covered up a sexual assault in the name of wokeness, and the children in Vice President Kamala Harris’ cringeworthy video were paid actors. Climate protesters descended on the White House, while singing songs and vandalizing an Andrew Jackson statue. Texas Governor Greg Abbott completely banned vaccine mandates by employers, as Netflix stands with Dave Chappelle and won’t remove his new special. It is a mystery as to why the California Governor’s daughter has not been vaccinated, and the results of Alexandria, Virginia defunding their police department.
