Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 13, 2020
MVC&R delve into Day 2 of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings, and she addresses “caricatures” in the media. After beating COVID-19, President Trump says he’ll kiss the guys, the beautiful women, and everyone. An MSNBC anchor claims Republicans don’t care how many people die, so they can get their SCOTUS nominee through. Audio of Ruth Bader Ginsburg weighing in on “abstract ideas”, and how they show “disdain” for the process. Joe Biden suggests maybe people shouldn’t vote for him, as well as kind of saying he’s running for the Senate. Greta Thunberg has endorsed Joe Biden, as apparently, foreign collusion really isn’t an issue. Mark Cuban completely embarrasses himself while dancing around human rights in China, and Nancy Pelosi faces backlash after refusing Trump’s latest stimulus offer.