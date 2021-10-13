      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 13, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Oct 13, 2021 @ 2:31pm
MVC&R are not threatening anyone, at the moment, but the federal government is threatening states that don’t enforce vaccine mandates. President Biden’s budget includes over 40 radical programs, but democrats are hoping you don’t notice. A Virginia mom who survived a communist takeover, says the same thing is happening here. Speaker Nancy Pelosi admits the IRS is going to spy on your bank account, and a kid asked to announce the start of a speedway race said, “Let’s go Brandon!” Middle-class migrants are flying to Mexico, and then crossing the border illegally. Australia has taken it up a notch with their insanity, and President Biden’s shared bank accounts with Hunter could make him the target of an FBI probe.

