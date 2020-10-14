Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 14, 2020
The Boys agree with the bulk of voters, and want to see the Senate confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett. We find out using the term “sexual preference” is now offensive, while being used ad nauseum by liberals. Cory Booker asks Justice Amy Coney Barrett if she condemns white supremacy, because he felt it was important to ask the question, during her confirmation hearings. Senator John Kennedy asks Justice ACB about claims she is a racist, and shockingly, CNN embarrasses themselves, once again. According to NBC News, Republicans are being racist simply by talking about Justice ACB’s accomplishments. Van Jones proves why he is the poster child for idiocy, sharing an obviously fake claim of voter suppression. A shirtless NY Supreme Court justice shoves a cop during an altercation in July.