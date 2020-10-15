Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 15, 2020
MVC&R question the point of the Justice Amy Coney Barrett hearings, and so does Senator Dick Durbin. Senator Cory Booker is afraid there could be violence, and Senator Kamala Harris cancels events after staffers test positive for COVID. Business owners in Portland are bewildered with violence continuing, and Twitter suspends a Daily Caller reporter for digging deeper into Hunter Biden’s emails. Governor Andrew Cuomo says the lockdowns are about fear, not best practices. Senator Amy Klobuchar admits the Democrats are using the ACB hearings to motivate people to vote. Trump Supporter Scott Baio wants to remind you, that his side has all the guns. A Houston Astros player likes not having fans at the games, the English Rugby League is letting men play women’s rugby.