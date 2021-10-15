Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 15, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Oct 15, 2021 @ 2:15pm
MVC&R are not fans of vaccine mandates, and neither are many Chicago police officers. The Transportation Secretary is taking time off during a literal transportation crisis, and former President Obama’s defense secretary is blasting President Biden over Afghanistan. Former President Bill Clinton is hospitalized in California with non-COVID symptoms, and Queen Elizabeth has been advised to drop her daily cocktail. NBC News lies about Texas teachers having to offer pro-Holocaust material, and nurses sue a hospital for “blanket denial” of religious vaccine exemptions. A member of the UK Parliament is stabbed and killed while meeting with constituents, and an FBI negotiator has tips for talking to your unvaccinated family members. Ryan Fujitani from Rotten Tomatoes has the latest in spooky cinema, and an especially sweet Friday Five — Best Sweet Songs.
