      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 18, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Oct 19, 2021 @ 2:37pm
MVC&R have never required a vaccine for listeners, and Southwest Airlines changed course on its vaccine requirement for employees. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot says police officers not getting vaccinated is “insurrection,” and President Joe Biden has been flying underage migrants to New York in the dead of night. A statue of Harambe was erected on Wall Street, and Katie Couric is spilling the beans on journalists covering for politicians. Kanye West has officially changed his name to “Ye,” and the Haitian gang seeks $17 million for the kidnapped missionaries. A guy thought he had won $20K for growing a record-setting pumpkin, but a tiny crack disqualified the gourd. Christopher Walken tried out for Han Solo, and David Duchovny auditioned for “Full House.”

Popular Posts
Sheriff, feds investigating possible cartel activity on Bexar County property
Man shot while driving on San Antonio highway
Abbott: Southwest Airlines must follow vaccine mandate ban, feds and OSHA not going to do anything
San Antonio Police search for man who shot and killed his girlfriend
Teenager killed after jumping off moving 18-wheeler in Schertz
Connect With Us Listen To Us On