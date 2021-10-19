Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 18, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Oct 19, 2021 @ 2:37pm
MVC&R have never required a vaccine for listeners, and Southwest Airlines changed course on its vaccine requirement for employees. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot says police officers not getting vaccinated is “insurrection,” and President Joe Biden has been flying underage migrants to New York in the dead of night. A statue of Harambe was erected on Wall Street, and Katie Couric is spilling the beans on journalists covering for politicians. Kanye West has officially changed his name to “Ye,” and the Haitian gang seeks $17 million for the kidnapped missionaries. A guy thought he had won $20K for growing a record-setting pumpkin, but a tiny crack disqualified the gourd. Christopher Walken tried out for Han Solo, and David Duchovny auditioned for “Full House.”
