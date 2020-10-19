Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 19, 2020
MVC&R are not Russian agents, and the Director of National Intelligence wants you to know, Hunter Biden’s laptop is not Russian disinformation. Old video resurfaces, of the final 2016 debate moderator “tipping off” the Hillary Clinton campaign, about interview questions. A rapper who bragged about unemployment fraud in a music video, gets busted for alleged unemployment fraud. The “Defund the Police” movement in Portland is putting more cash in cops’ pockets, and Trump suggests he may leave the country if Joe Biden wins the election. Jake Tapper cuts off an interview with Lara Trump, after his narrative blew up in his face. Governor Kristi Noem talks about the damage the Hunter Biden revelations have had on Biden’s credibility, while Twitter censors a White House health expert, for questioning widespread mask-wearing.