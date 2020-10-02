      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 2, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Oct 2, 2020 @ 2:37pm
The Boys have the latest on what is known regarding President and First Lady Trump’s COVID-19 diagnoses. What was your first reaction? Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Trump “invited” the virus, while saying it is a “learning experience.” A former national security official claims this is the most dangerous moment the government has ever faced. What does this mean to the Congress? If Joe Biden got the coronavirus, would you be more concerned? California adds the “Racial Equity Rule” requirement, for counties to be able to reopen. Melania Trump has some colorful words for Christmas decorating, and she explains the “I Don’t Really Care” jacket. The Washington Post’s oddly-timed article wanting to never talk about Trump again, and a twist on The Friday Five — Favorite Trump Quotes.

