Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 20, 2020
The Boys are fairly the Hunter Biden Emails are real, and the Biden campaign admits it. The Commission on Presidential Debates will allow the moderator to mute the microphones during the debate. President Trump says he may just let Biden speak more, so the country can see he’s “gonzo.” The media claim a Republican governor mocked Joe Biden’s stutter, and a CNN legal analyst is caught being a jerk, during a Zoom meeting. The Associated Press is shocked to find out late night comics mostly joke about Donald Trump. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were caught on a hot mic, mocking the NFL pregame flyover. Only 23% of Americans will travel for the holidays, plus six more changes that will be made this season.