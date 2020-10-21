Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 21, 2020
MVC&R did not answer the Zoom call from Jeffrey Toobin, but an op-ed piece says we need Toobin on television. The Department of Justice confirms Hunter Biden’s laptop is not Russian disinformation, while Joe Biden claims the vast majority of the intelligence community says there’s nothing to the Hunter story. A new photo shows Joe Biden with one of the oligarchs, with whom Hunter was doing business. The Hunter Biden email investigation has been sent to the FBI, and Facebook has hired Chinese nationals to help with censorship. The producers of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” use women’s periods menstrual cycle against them, and The Today Show is shocked to discover Disneyland is important to the local economy.