Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 25, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Oct 25, 2021 @ 2:26pm
MVC&R are comforted that counseling will be available to the unvaccinated, and the National School Boards Association threw Attorney General Merrick Garland under the proverbial bus. Thousands of migrants marched through Mexico, breaking through a wall of police officers trying to stop them. The totally woke MLB has a nightmare scenario on its hands, as it will be Texas and Georgia in this year’s World Series. A GOP lawmaker was locked out of Twitter after calling Biden transgender official Rachel Levine “a man,” and a dad goes off on a school over COVID treatment of his 7-year-old daughter with down syndrome. Not surprisingly, Dr. Anthony Fauci changes the story again, and #ArrestFauci trends on Twitter as the doctor faces criticism for virus research. CBS News has figured out kids behave better with strong father figures in their lives, and “broken heart syndrome” is on the rise among women. There have not been any outbreaks among college football game attendees, but the director of the CDC still wants you to mask up.
Popular Posts
Missing 64-year-old Seguin man found dead
Gun falls at North Star Mall, two people struck by bullet fragments
Acevedo: Miami firing blemish on his long police career
Texas calls on Supreme Court to keep abortion ban in place
A Marine Has Been Fined Thousands For Daring To Question Joe Biden
Recent Posts
Violent crime reports in greater San Antonio higher
3 hours ago
El Chapo appeals his conviction, argues for new trial
6 hours ago
Making Alec Baldwin the Victim
7 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On