Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 25, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Oct 25, 2021 @ 2:26pm
MVC&R are comforted that counseling will be available to the unvaccinated, and the National School Boards Association threw Attorney General Merrick Garland under the proverbial bus. Thousands of migrants marched through Mexico, breaking through a wall of police officers trying to stop them. The totally woke MLB has a nightmare scenario on its hands, as it will be Texas and Georgia in this year’s World Series. A GOP lawmaker was locked out of Twitter after calling Biden transgender official Rachel Levine “a man,” and a dad goes off on a school over COVID treatment of his 7-year-old daughter with down syndrome. Not surprisingly, Dr. Anthony Fauci changes the story again, and #ArrestFauci trends on Twitter as the doctor faces criticism for virus research. CBS News has figured out kids behave better with strong father figures in their lives, and “broken heart syndrome” is on the rise among women. There have not been any outbreaks among college football game attendees, but the director of the CDC still wants you to mask up.

