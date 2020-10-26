Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 26, 2020
The Boys will not be going to California for Thanksgiving, and not just because of the state’s restrictions. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is trying to bring America together, by refusing to pass a COVID relief package, for Americans. Joe Biden says he’s running against George Bush, and the Trump campaign talks about stopping the Biden-zombie uprising. The media claims a far-right group coordinated the Minneapolis riot, which is false, and rioters in New York City attack a ‘Jews for Trump’ parade, pelting cars with rocks. Kamala Harris laughs awkwardly when asked if she’s a socialist, and Chelsea Handler says black people are not allowed to vote for Donald Trump. The Washington Post wants everyone to treat the Hunter Biden story as Russian disinformation, even though it’s not. Jennifer Aniston scolds anyone thinking of voting for Kanye West, and the mayor of Chicago issues a 10pm bedtime for residents.