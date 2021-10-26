      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 26, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Oct 26, 2021 @ 2:24pm
The Boys are curious as to why the director of the NIH is calling for calm, and the chief of the National School Boards Association was given a post in the Biden administration. Enes Kanter went after Nike for their utilization of “slave labor camps” in China, and he invited LeBron James and Michael Jordan to visit them. Natural gas imports have increased following the democrat-driven pipeline shutdowns, and Chicago is named the “Rattiest City” for the seventh year in a row. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes nearly ten people died during the “insurrection” of January 6th, and a judge admitted a teen in Loudoun County was sexually assaulted. A maskless President Joe Biden coughed into his hand, and then proceeded to shake hands while out in public. U.S. officials say Iran was behind the drone attack on the U.S. base in Syria, and a study found interrupting your coworkers is good for morale.

Popular Posts
Missing 64-year-old Seguin man found dead
Gun falls at North Star Mall, two people struck by bullet fragments
Texas calls on Supreme Court to keep abortion ban in place
A Marine Has Been Fined Thousands For Daring To Question Joe Biden
"The Airport You Deserve": San Antonio International Airport lays out expansion plans
Connect With Us Listen To Us On