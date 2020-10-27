Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 27, 2020
MVC&R were not screaming into their pillows, but some liberals were, after the confirmation of SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett. A Democratic senator is promising consequences for Justice ACB’s confirmation. Police shoot and kill a black man, after he attacked them with a knife, and the city of Philadelphia rioted. A Trump campaign official completely owns Chris “Fredo” Cuomo, as if that is ever hard to do. Mazie Hirono says, “Hell no,” to the Supreme Court nominee, and the media are briskly ushered away after Joe Biden is asked about court-packing. At least one vaccine candidate is on track to seek approval next month, and AOC claims COVID would have been solved by the Green New Deal. According to USC, data from experimental polling questions points to another Trump upset, next week.