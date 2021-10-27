      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 27, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Oct 27, 2021 @ 2:12pm
MVC&R are not convinced we are on the right track as President Joe Biden insists, as we are seeing prices go up for toilet paper and diapers. An FDA panel recommends the Pfizer vaccine for children, and the massive censorship fail of the banned song, “Let’s Go Brandon.” The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s cases says those killed cannot be referred to as “victims.” Barack Obama talks about a “trumped-up culture war” when discussing the situation with the Loudoun County schools. Dallas parents hired billboard trucks to blast the mask mandate of the Dallas diocese, and a movie prop expert declined a job on “Rust” because of cost-cutting measures. A subsidiary of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway is telling employees, “Meritocracy is a myth,” and the State Department issues the first “non-binary” passport. Most Massachusetts schools will still be masked up next year, and the average American spends more than six days a year washing dishes.

