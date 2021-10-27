Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 27, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Oct 27, 2021 @ 2:12pm
MVC&R are not convinced we are on the right track as President Joe Biden insists, as we are seeing prices go up for toilet paper and diapers. An FDA panel recommends the Pfizer vaccine for children, and the massive censorship fail of the banned song, “Let’s Go Brandon.” The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s cases says those killed cannot be referred to as “victims.” Barack Obama talks about a “trumped-up culture war” when discussing the situation with the Loudoun County schools. Dallas parents hired billboard trucks to blast the mask mandate of the Dallas diocese, and a movie prop expert declined a job on “Rust” because of cost-cutting measures. A subsidiary of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway is telling employees, “Meritocracy is a myth,” and the State Department issues the first “non-binary” passport. Most Massachusetts schools will still be masked up next year, and the average American spends more than six days a year washing dishes.
Popular Posts
Missing 64-year-old Seguin man found dead
Gun falls at North Star Mall, two people struck by bullet fragments
Texas calls on Supreme Court to keep abortion ban in place
Texas says popular cannabis extract, delta-8, is illegal, sending retailers scrambling
Beer, Brats & Bands Oktoberfest is back in New Braunfels this weekend
Recent Posts
Selma man kills girlfriend, stands off with police in New Braunfels intersection
3 hours ago
CPS Energy: More than 2,500 customers still without power after morning storms
3 hours ago
Are Politicians Lying More Than Ever?
4 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On