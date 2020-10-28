Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 28, 2020
The Boys have leaked audio from Hunter Biden, and Tony Bobulinski says Joe was aware of his son’s business deals, while he was Vice President. A second night of rioting and looting in Philadelphia, but CNN seems to be oblivious, but they are offended Trump says he’s trying to get, “Husbands back to work.” Singer Ricky Martin is not a fan of Latinos for Trump, and the Muslim world is protesting France, after the beheading of a French teacher, by an Islamic extremist. Preparations are underway for post-Election Day violence, and people apparently need to be told not to Super Glue vampire teeth in their mouths. Cardi B is frightened when she discovers Trump supporters in Los Angeles, and the heads of Big Tech are testifying on Capitol Hill.