Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 28, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Oct 28, 2021 @ 2:20pm
The Boys are trying to be optimistic, since the White House says shortages are actually good, because they are caused by people spending too much money. Senator Ted Cruz went total beast mode on Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the AG says he will not rescind the DOJ memo directing the FBI to investigate concerned parents. Alec Baldwin is getting ready to tar and feather the assistant director of “Rust,” and U.S. economic growth has slowed to a halt. The new surgeon general of Florida says, “There’s no evidence kids need to wear masks.” The Los Angeles city council extended the vaccine mandate deadline, and paid family leave got the chop from the dems’ wild spending spree. An executive who claimed he was fired for being a white male was awarded $10 million, and a “Parks and Recreation” actor was charged for vandalizing the George Floyd statue.
