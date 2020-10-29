Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 29, 2020
MVC&R are looking for leadership, just like the residents of Philadelphia.The U.S. economy shatters records, but there is a catch. Tucker Carlson claims the, “Damning Hunter Biden documents,” were stolen from him. Senator Ted Cruz absolutely destroys Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, and Amazon says you do not actually own the Prime Video content you “buy.” A startling number of people are already watching Christmas programming. Islamic terrorists are again targeting France, after another attack, early this morning, in Nice. The Girl Scouts are bullied into deleting a tweet, which congratulated SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Bill O’Reilly claims there was a threat of losing access, for reporting a story.