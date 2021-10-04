Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 4, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Oct 4, 2021 @ 2:21pm
The Boys are certainly looking forward to celebrating Christmas, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is “too soon to tell” if we can gather. Creepy leftists stalked Senator Kyrsten Sinema in the restroom, and an NBC reporter at Talladega heard something else than the obvious, “F Joe Biden” chant. Vice President Kamala Harris took an unexplained trip to Palm Springs, and journalists were “not allowed” to watch her departure. The National School Board Association insists President Biden use the Patriot Act against protesting parents, and Pitbull has some advice for those that hate the United States. Lisa Murkowski makes the case for Republicans to primary her, and progressives claim moderates are asking for too much. If you are celebrating Thanksgiving, the CDC suggests buying a window fan, while Dr. Fauci thinks the whole “individual rights” thing is overrated. A United Kingdom sports athletic equality group deemed trans-sports unsafe and unfair, and Northern Ireland suffers a clown shortage amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
